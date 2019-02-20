Outdoor retailer gearing up for Grand Rapids store

An outdoor retailer with locations across the state is coming to Grand Rapids.

Wixom-based Boyne Country Sports plans to open its seventh store in Michigan this fall at the recently remodeled and expanded Breton Village, at 1830 Breton Rd. SE.

Founded in 1979, Boyne Country Sports specializes in ski, snowboard and outdoor lifestyle equipment, apparel and accessories.

Boyne Country Sports falls within the retail division of Boyne Resorts, an owner of 11 mountain and golf resorts in North America.

“We have been looking into the Grand Rapids market for a few years now,” said Keith Collins, SVP of retail, Boyne Resorts. “After an extensive and thorough review of the area and possible locations, it became apparent that Breton Village was a perfect fit for Boyne Country Sports.”

The new Grand Rapids location with allow the retailer to “reach the southwest corner of the state” with several offerings: the Junior Has A Fit program, which ensures young skiers, snowboarders and golfers always have access to proper-fitting gear; BoyneRewards membership; Boyne Resorts season passes; and more.

Boyne Country Sports operates stores in Bloomfield Hills, Novi, Traverse City and Petoskey, as well as at Boyne Highlands Resort and Boyne Mountain Resort.

Photo via fb.com