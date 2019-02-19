Entertainment
by Justin Dawes

Watch a Cannes Film Festival winner

The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki still

The next movie in an international film series downtown is about boxing, love and Finland.

“The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki” is being screened this Sunday at 2 p.m. at UICA.

It is a 2016 film about the Finnish boxer Olli Mäki, who had a shot at the 1962 World Featherweight title. The story follows Olli as he is swept from a small-town life in Finland into national stardom. There’s only one problem: Olli has just fallen in love. Inside the ring, it’s Finland vs. the U.S., but outside, boxing and romance become unlikely adversaries vying for Olli’s attention.

A panel discussion with a film scholar and a history scholar is scheduled for after the film, followed by a reception with complimentary Finnish food and beverages.

The foreign-language film is part of the 13th Chiaroscuro International Film Series at UICA.

It is free and open to the public.

Photo via ollimaki.mubi.com

