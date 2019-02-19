‘Keep it country’ with Alan Jackson

Country music hall of famer Alan Jackson is coming downtown this weekend for a night of hits.

Fans will get to hear their favorite songs, including Jackson’s debut hit “Here in the Real World,” his signature songs, such as “Chattahoochee,” “Drive” and “Gone Country,” party anthems like “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Good Time” and many more.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

His sound

Jackson has built his reputation by being a “standard-bearer” for traditional country music, but he also has “explored a wide range of regional styles,” according to his website. His songs have “drawn on” bluegrass, Cajun, honky-tonk, gospel, love ballads and western swing.

His recording career officially began in 1989, when he became the first country artist signed to Arista Records.

Hit maker

Jackson has sold more than 60-million albums worldwide and ranks as one of the 10 bestselling solo artists of all-time in any genre, according to his site.

As of 2017, he has registered 50 “top 10” hits and 35 “No. 1s”, including 26 Billboard No. 1s.

He has won 18 Academy of Country Music awards, 16 Country Music Association awards and two Grammys.

Tickets

Tickets to the show are online.

Photo via fb.com