Comic book shop celebrating anniversary

A comic book shop is marking three years of action this weekend.

The Comic Signal in Plainfield Township will celebrate its three-year anniversary on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The shop’s owner, Don Myers, is an avid comic book fan, and his three years running the store cap a 40-year love for the storytelling medium, dating back to his first Batman comic in 1974, which he still owns.

Creators and specials

The day will include an artist alley from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring local comic book artists, authors and publishers, such as Will Jones, Peter Welmerink, Scott Rosema, Tim Holtrop and creators from Source Point Press, including President and Editor-in-Chief Travis McIntire and David Hayes, writer of “The Rot and Rottentail.”

The store will feature discount comics and collectibles, as well as classic comics for sale from Myers’ personal collection of more than 29,000 books.

“I never thought my hobby of collecting comic books would turn into something like this,” Myers said

Comics for hospitals

“Our customers and the Grand Rapids community have been generous and supportive as I’ve worked to make my dream a reality. So this year, I really want to give back to the community that has helped my business grow these past three years.”

The store will also facilitate a comic book collection to support local hospitals, “due to medical issues and corresponding care Myers experienced in 2018.”

“The pictures I received from various kids while I was in the hospital last year helped keep my spirits high, so we will give these to Helen DeVos and Mary Free Bed to help brighten the spirits of others,” Myers said.

Customers who visit The Comic Signal on Saturday will have the option to purchase an age-appropriate comic at the store and leave it in a specially marked box for donation. Myers will match the number of comics and deliver them to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital after the anniversary event. And Myers has coloring pages available at the store through Saturday for kids to color and return.

Game night

In the evening, Extra Life Grand Rapids, a local chapter of a national nonprofit that raises money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, will run a game night from 7-10 p.m. The group will accept cash donations for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital as well.

The Comic Signal

Myers opened The Comic Signal in 2016 to share his love of comics with the West Michigan community.

The family-owned and operated store offers more 20,000 single-issue comics and more than 2,000 paperback and hardcover publications.

Photo: Courtesy The Comic Signal