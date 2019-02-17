Stop by LaughFest Central

LaughFest Central is opening downtown on Monday.

LaughFest Central is at the Lyon Street entrance of the Waters Building, at 161 Ottawa Ave. NW.

It will be the headquarters for all LaughFest information, including the in-person purchase of tickets and merchandise.

Gilda’s LaughFest will run from March 7-17.

The 10-day festival features stand-up comedy, improv and a “variety of seriously funny stuff” across Grand Rapids.

LaughFest Central hours

LaughFest Central’s pre-festival hours (Feb. 18-March 6) will be Monday- Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Friday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday noon-5 p.m.

LaughFest Central’s festival hours will be Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo: LaughFest Central 2018. Via fb.com