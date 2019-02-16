Golf club opening event venue with ‘panoramic views’

A new 300-seat event venue is slated to open this spring in a Grand Rapids suburb.

Railside Golf Club is building The Union Pavilion next to the main clubhouse on its property in Byron Center, at 2500 76th St. SW.

Set to open in May, the 5,000-square-foot, stand-alone building will be the club’s largest venue.

The venue will include a full bar, 1,500-square-foot outdoor patio, private bridal prep suite, heating and air conditioning, ADA accessibility and ample parking.

Inside the venue will be an indoor reception area with vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams, chandelier lighting, a large stone fireplace and 14 floor-to-ceiling glass doors opening to “panoramic views” of rolling green lawns, a forest and creek.

The space will also include Wi-Fi and a modern presentation system, making the venue suitable for corporate and family events.

The club said it has previously hosted weddings and private events underneath a permanent outdoor tent in the same location as the new Union Pavilion. While the tent allowed seasonal events, the new space will allow for year-round use.

“With its 14 glass doors, you get the feeling of being close to nature, while having the option to close the space and turn on the heat or air conditioning as needed,” said Donna Dokl, the club’s event coordinator.

The architect and contractor on the project is Douglas DeHaan of Hudsonville-based DeHaan Homes. The interior designer is Laura Davidson of Grandville-based Dwellings.

The club is hiring event support staff.

Reservations

Reservations for 2019 and 2020 events are now being accepted.

People who rent the space will have access to a chef, event manager and venue staff.

Photo: Courtesy Railside Golf Club