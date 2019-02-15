Boutiques unite for all-season clearance

A “challenging” sales climate after lower-than-expected holiday sales has prompted eight local retailers to host a surplus sale on Saturday.

Gina Van Timmeren, owner of Gina’s Boutique in Grand Rapids, came up with the idea for a Clearance Collective sale in partnership with seven other retailers.

The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NOMAD Gallery by Richard App downtown, at 74 Monroe Center St. NW.

“This idea came to me, because it’s been a challenging six months for some local boutiques,” Van Timmeren said. “We didn’t have the fall or holiday season we hoped for — this resulted in extra inventory for some of us.

“I’ve been involved in events where boutiques get together to do fashion shows and pop-ups, but none where the goods are heavily discounted. It’s that time of year where most people are looking to get out, and a sale is usually good motivation. My hope is that this event can be a win, not only for us, but for our loyal customers who can come and get some amazing deals.”

The sale prices will range from $10 to $80 for high-end denim.

Clothing on sale will be all seasons.

Along with Gina’s Boutique, which is based at 40 Monroe Center St. NW, the following retailers will be at the sale event:

DENYM

Marie La Mode

Tip Toes

The Found Cottage

Suu Kuu

Apothecary Off Main

TO & FRO Activewear