Bakery and coffee shop join forces on the West Side

A new bakery and coffee shop is open on the city’s West Side.

Nick Van Liere and Becca Van Liere, husband-and-wife co-owners of Rise Authentic Baking Co., and Mallory Squibb and Dennis Squibb, father-and-daughter co-owners of Squibb Coffee & Wine Bar, officially opened their new bakery and coffee shop yesterday at 1220 Fulton W.

The new shop bears both companies’ names and is managed by Mallory Squibb and Nick Van Liere.

Rise offers a range of food items: “completely vegan, gluten-free and soy-free” grab-and-go baked goods; cake and cheesecake by the slice; cupcakes; handmade granola and bread; and sugar-free and “health-focused basics.”

The bakery also plans to offer a small menu of other food options at the new location and will continue to take custom and wholesale orders.

The Squibb side will sell coffee, tea and “curated vegan options.”

The joint location is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo via fb.com