GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features teams of human Hungry Hungry Hippos competing in a “winter wonderland” downtown. And much more.

World of Winter

(Thursday through Sunday)

Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a “winter wonderland” for this four-day “extravaganza.” Downtown will be decorated with over 50 ice sculptures, and there will be activities for everyone, including the Human Hungry Hungry Hippos on Ice Tournament, snow yoga, a silent disco, ice bar, ice skating and more.

The World of Winter is happening at several locations downtown from Feb. 14-17. They’re all fee or “low-cost” events. Photo via fb.com

“Blank”

(Thursday through Sunday)

Actors’ Theatre is presenting a play that’s been “sealed in an envelope.” There were no rehearsals, and there’s no director. There will be seven performances — with a new performer each night, each one “laying eyes on the script at that moment for the very first time.” “Blank” will leave the audience “in charge of how the story will unfold.”

The play is at GRCC’s Spectrum Theater on Feb. 14-17, as well as Feb. 21-23. Tickets are online.

Taste of Soul

(Sunday)

Celebrate African-American history and culture downtown. Organizers have assembled a long list of guests and activities for you to “listen, learn, eat, create and preserve” throughout the afternoon.

The free event is Feb. 17 from 1-4:30 p.m. at the GPL Main Library.

Winter Games

(Thursday through Sunday)

Watch (or register for) a range of sports at venues across the region during this Olympic-style competition: archery, basketball, cross-country skiing, disc golf, fatbike, fencing, shooting sports, speed skating, weightlifting and wrestling.

More information on the Winter Games is online.

Firkin Freezeout

(Saturday)

This outdoor, all-ages party will feature over 40 “expertly-crafted firkins,” special food offerings, live ice carving and more. The first 12 firkins tapped will be up for judging. Guests will vote on their favorite, and there’ll be a winner’s ceremony at 3 p.m.

The no-cover event is Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Founders Brewing Co.’s Grand Rapids beer garden.