Wealthy Street greets ‘modern European’ restaurant

A trio of family members have opened a Bosnian-inspired restaurant in town that promises to “never leave your belly empty.”

Damir Duratovic and his sons, Dino Duratovic and Denis Duratovic, opened Živio this month in Grand Rapids’ Wealthy Street neighborhood, at 724 Wealthy St. SE, in the building that formerly housed the Latin-Asian fusion restaurant Georgina’s.

Živio (pronounced gee-vee-oh) is equivalent to the toast “cheers” and means “live on” in Bosnian, according to the owners.

The restaurant serves eastern European-, central European- and Mediterranean-influenced dishes, such as shish kebab, wiener schnitzel, gyros, pitas, hummus dips and wraps, stroganoff and paprikash, as well as a selection of soups, salads and desserts, including a Nutella cheesecake, crepes and Turkish coffee.

Živio’s drink menu features European and craft beer, wine and cocktails.

It also offers catering with a 15-person minimum.

“Our cuisine is Bosnian, but eating here, you will notice that it is a cultural clash of authentic Turkish, Greek and many central European countries, providing a unique eating experience. … It will not disappoint,” the restaurant says on its website.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and Sunday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo via fb.com