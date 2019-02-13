The Grand Rapids Boat Show docks downtown

It’s not summer yet, but you can pretend while you stare at hundreds of new boats.

The 74th Grand Rapids Boat Show is displaying more than 400 boats today through Sunday at Devos Place downtown, at 303 Monroe Ave. NW.

The show will feature yachts, cruisers, runabouts, fishing boats and ski and wakeboard inboard boats.

Show organizers said attendees can learn more about the “boating lifestyle.”

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-14.

Show dates and hours

Feb. 13: 2-9 p.m.

Feb. 14: 2-9 p.m.

Feb. 15: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Feb. 16: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Feb. 17: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Photo via fb.com