Meijer Gardens reveals three summer concerts

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has announced three of the acts that will be part of its summer concert series.

The complete lineup for the 2019 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens will be released in mid April.

Nahko And Medicine For The People

June 6

The “musical collective” believes in using music “as a tool of empowerment to protect and preserve all of creation.” They will be releasing new music and touring extensively both domestically and internationally in 2019.

Rodrigo y Gabriela

June 9

The Mexican acoustic rock guitar duo has been working together for 25 years. They will be releasing a new album, “Mettavolution,” which is a blend of metal, jazz and Hispanic roots music.

The Gipsy Kings

July 21

They first came on the national stage 25 years ago with their blend of traditional flamenco styles and Western pop and Latin rhythms. Since then, the band has sold almost 20-million albums.

Tickets

Members of Meijer Gardens can purchase tickets during a members-only sale from April 27 through May 10. During the sale, members can receive a $5 discount per ticket.

Tickets for the summer concert series will go on sale to the general public on May 11.

Renovations

Meijer Gardens Amphitheater has undergone a “significant” expansion and seen several improvements over the past two seasons.

The Steve and Amy Van Andel terraces for sponsor seating were renovated, and the general seating area has been increased.

There’s a new concessions building for quicker food and beverage service and increased capacity, as well as new restrooms and an expanded plaza area within the gates to help shorten lines and wait times.

Title sponsor

Fifth Third Bank has renewed its title sponsorship for the concert series through the 2022 season.

“We value our long-time partnership with Meijer Gardens, because their cultural and entertainment attractions bring people together, which strengthens families and builds a strong community,” said Tom Welch, regional president, Fifth Third Bank. “We are pleased to be able to continue our support of the summer concerts.”

David Hooker, president and CEO of Meijer Gardens, said Fifth Third Bank’s sponsorship renewal “affirms and continues a 24-year relationship with Meijer Gardens, dating back to the founding of our institution.”

“We are enormously grateful for their support, as it allows us to present a diverse group of truly world-class artists,” Hooker said.

Photo: Rodrigo y Gabriela. Courtesy Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park