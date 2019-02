Broadway Grand Rapids releases schedule

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced its schedule for the 2019-20 season.

New season tickets will be available for purchase starting on April 1.

Current 2018-19 season ticket holders can reserve season tickets for the new 2019-20 season from Feb. 11 to March 8.

Broadway Grand Rapids‘ shows are performed at DeVos Performance Hall downtown.

“Fiddler on the Roof”

Oct. 8-13

“The Lion King”

Nov. 20-Dec. 1

“Hamilton”

Jan. 21-Feb. 9, 2020

Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

March 10-15, 2020

Jimmy Buffet’s “Escape to Margaritaville”

May 26-31, 2020

Photo: A shot from the 2018 “Hamilton” national tour by Joan Marcus. Courtesy Broadway Grand Rapids