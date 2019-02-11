Tabletop game shop opens in East Hills

Skip to content
Fans of tabletop games have a new place to play in town.
Blue Bridge Games opened this month in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, at 954 E. Fulton St.
The store boasts a selection of more than 100 games, including board games, role-playing games, puzzles and card games.
Blue Bridge Games also offers member benefits, which include unlimited use of play space, access to the game library, discounts, members-only events and more.
Its hours are from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
Photo via fb.com
[CDATA[*/(function () {var scriptURL = 'https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/buy-button/latest/buy-button-storefront.min.js';if (window.ShopifyBuy) {if (window.ShopifyBuy.UI) {ShopifyBuyInit();} else {loadScript();}} else {loadScript();}function loadScript() {var script = document.createElement('script');script.async = true;script.src = scriptURL;(document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]
[CDATA[*/(function () {var scriptURL = 'https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/buy-button/latest/buy-button-storefront.min.js';if (window.ShopifyBuy) {if (window.ShopifyBuy.UI) {ShopifyBuyInit();} else {loadScript();}} else {loadScript();}function loadScript() {var script = document.createElement('script');script.async = true;script.src = scriptURL;(document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]
["Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto"]
["Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto"]
["Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto"]
["Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto","Roboto"]
["Roboto","Roboto"]
["Roboto","Roboto"]
[CDATA[*/ (function () { var scriptURL = 'https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/buy-button/latest/buy-button-storefront.min.js'; if (window.ShopifyBuy) { if (window.ShopifyBuy.UI) { ShopifyBuyInit(); } else { loadScript(); } } else { loadScript(); } function loadScript() { var script = document.createElement('script'); script.async = true; script.src = scriptURL; (document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]
[CDATA[*/ (function () { var scriptURL = 'https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/buy-button/latest/buy-button-storefront.min.js'; if (window.ShopifyBuy) { if (window.ShopifyBuy.UI) { ShopifyBuyInit(); } else { loadScript(); } } else { loadScript(); } function loadScript() { var script = document.createElement('script'); script.async = true; script.src = scriptURL; (document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto" ]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto" ]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto" ]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto", "Roboto" ]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto" ]
[ "Roboto", "Roboto" ]