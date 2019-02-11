Lifestyle
by Ehren Wynder

Tabletop game shop opens in East Hills

Blue Bridge Games tabletop game Scythe

Fans of tabletop games have a new place to play in town.

Blue Bridge Games opened this month in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, at 954 E. Fulton St.

The store boasts a selection of more than 100 games, including board games, role-playing games, puzzles and card games.

Blue Bridge Games also offers member benefits, which include unlimited use of play space, access to the game library, discounts, members-only events and more.

Its hours are from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Photo via fb.com

