Grand Rapids Symphony presenting ‘Symphony with Soul’

Hip-hop and classical music are colliding this weekend.

The 18th-annual “Symphony with Soul” will be this Saturday at 8 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall downtown.

The night will feature hip-hop violinists Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste, better known as Black Violin.

The classically trained crossover duo will be joined by the Grand Rapids Symphony, Grand Rapids Symphony Community Chorus and young African-American and Latinx students enrolled in the symphony’s Mosaic Scholarship Program.

The evening will be filled with gospel, spiritual, jazz, blues and R&B musical performances.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Photo: Black Violin. Courtesy Grand Rapids Symphony