Salon and boutique bringing its style to Ada Village

A local salon and clothing store is planning to expand to Ada Village.

Owner James Garnant-Cooper said this week he will open a second location of The James Salon & Boutique this summer on Settlers Drive in Ada.

It will be located between Zeytin Turkish Restaurant and TO & FRO Activewear.

The business’ original location is in East Grand Rapids’ Gaslight Village.

The new James Salon & Boutique location will include a 2,000-square-foot clothing boutique on the main floor and a 3,300-square-foot salon and medical aesthetics spa on the second floor.

The aesthetics spa will include services such as Botox, filler, microblading and microdermabrasion, re-surfacing procedures, hydra facials, IPL treatments, medical-grade facials and skin care.

More than 50 jobs will be created.

Garnant-Cooper said he felt it was time to take the “full personal experience” salon trend to other areas of West Michigan.

“Brick-and-mortar shopping is fading, and online shopping continues to grow at a rapid pace,” Garnant-Cooper said. “The James Salon & Boutique offers guests that personal experience, creating a relationship that caters to all of their needs.

“We consistently raise the bar, staying current in trends through a multitude of education classes for our stylists and strive to share it with our clients every day behind the chair.”

Garnant-Cooper founded The James Salon & Boutique in 2008 out of a passion for hair, fashion and helping others.

In addition to the salon and boutique, the business hosts monthly community events, “wine and shops” and local fundraising parties that give back to local schools and nonprofits.

