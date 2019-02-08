Watch every Oscar-nominated short film

Skip to content
Did you know short films are honored by the Academy Awards?
To familiarize yourself before the big night on Feb. 24, you can view all 15 shorts at a theater downtown.
The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts is showing all the Oscar-nominated short films.
Each category of films — live action, documentary and animation — is being shown separately at various times and days from Feb. 8 to March 14.
Tickets for each showing are $5 for UICA members and $10 for non-members. They’re only available at the door, starting at noon on the date of each screening.
Photo via uica.org
