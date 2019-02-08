Holland welcomes Indoor Winter Market

Holland may be caught in winter’s clutch, but its growers still have plenty of fruits and vegetables to sell.

The Holland Farmers Market kicked off its first Indoor Winter Market in January, giving customers a warm place to shop for a wide assortment of fresh local produce and locally produced foods from 25 vendors.

The farmers market held an Outdoor Winter Market in previous years, but the recent Holland Civic Center Place renovations allowed it to move indoors.

“Moving the market inside has not only resulted in an increased number of vendors participating in our Winter Market, but it means a much warmer and more enjoyable shopping atmosphere for our customers,” said Kara de Alvare, marketing coordinator for Downtown Holland.

Items available at the market include winter and greenhouse-grown produce, baked goods, sweet treats, honey, maple syrup, jams, coffee, bottled juices, meat, seafood, quiche, cheeses and more.

Market organizers recommend shopping earlier in the morning for the best product selection.

The Indoor Winter Market is open on the first and third Saturdays in January through April from 9 a.m.-noon at Holland Civic Center Place, at 150 W. 8th St.

Purchases must be made in cash. Bridge Cards, Double Up Food Bucks and Market Bucks are also accepted. An on-site ATM is available.

Pets are not allowed.

More information on the Holland Farmers Market is online.

Participating vendors

AJ’s Bakery

Bodhi Tree

Country Winds Creamery

Crane Dance Farm

Cultured Love

The Bakewell Co.

DMS Fish Supply

Evergreen Lane Creamery

Flagel’s Sugar House

Full Circle Coffee

Good Life Naturals

Great Bread Company

Greek To Go

Jammin’ with Marguerite

Jerky and More

Marzec Chocolates

Mycophile’s Garden

Ottawa Glad Growers

Reid’s Gourmet

Saunders Family Bakery

Shady Side Farm

Skinner Homestead Acres

Spera Foods

St. Steve’s Cordials and Soda

Visser Farms

Photo via fb.com