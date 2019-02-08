Holland welcomes Indoor Winter Market

Holland may be caught in winter’s clutch, but its growers still have plenty of fruits and vegetables to sell.
The Holland Farmers Market kicked off its first Indoor Winter Market in January, giving customers a warm place to shop for a wide assortment of fresh local produce and locally produced foods from 25 vendors.
The farmers market held an Outdoor Winter Market in previous years, but the recent Holland Civic Center Place renovations allowed it to move indoors.
“Moving the market inside has not only resulted in an increased number of vendors participating in our Winter Market, but it means a much warmer and more enjoyable shopping atmosphere for our customers,” said Kara de Alvare, marketing coordinator for Downtown Holland.
Items available at the market include winter and greenhouse-grown produce, baked goods, sweet treats, honey, maple syrup, jams, coffee, bottled juices, meat, seafood, quiche, cheeses and more.
Market organizers recommend shopping earlier in the morning for the best product selection.
The Indoor Winter Market is open on the first and third Saturdays in January through April from 9 a.m.-noon at Holland Civic Center Place, at 150 W. 8th St.
Purchases must be made in cash. Bridge Cards, Double Up Food Bucks and Market Bucks are also accepted. An on-site ATM is available.
Pets are not allowed.
More information on the Holland Farmers Market is online.
Participating vendors
AJ’s Bakery
Bodhi Tree
Country Winds Creamery
Crane Dance Farm
Cultured Love
The Bakewell Co.
DMS Fish Supply
Evergreen Lane Creamery
Flagel’s Sugar House
Full Circle Coffee
Good Life Naturals
Great Bread Company
Greek To Go
Jammin’ with Marguerite
Jerky and More
Marzec Chocolates
Mycophile’s Garden
Ottawa Glad Growers
Reid’s Gourmet
Saunders Family Bakery
Shady Side Farm
Skinner Homestead Acres
Spera Foods
St. Steve’s Cordials and Soda
Visser Farms
Photo via fb.com