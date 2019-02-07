The ‘Best of Grand Rapids’: Valentine’s Day edition

Are you considering stepping up your game this Valentine’s Day? Let us help you — or someone you know.
If you don’t have an elaborate poetry-laced plan for the holiday, you’re far from alone.
At least one study says most people express themselves through one or more of these traditional gestures on Valentine’s Day: flowers, wine, dinner, “sweets” or jewelry.
So as you plan, use this guide of local Valentine’s Day resources from your fellow readers. We’ve boxed them especially for you from Grand Rapids Magazine’s “Best of Grand Rapids” issue last month.
Maybe they’ll stir your inner romantic.
Florist Shop
The Best: Eastern Floral
Other favorites: Horrocks Market, Ball Park Floral & Gifts
Wine (& Beer) Merchant
The Best: Martha’s Vineyard
Other favorites: Rishi’s International Beverage, Horrocks Market
Date Night Restaurant
The Best: Amore Trattoria Italiana
Other favorites: Butcher’s Union, Bistro Bella Vita
Wine Bar
The Best: Reserve Wine & Food
Other favorites: Divani, Aperitivo
Wine List
The Best: Reserve Wine & Food
Other favorites: Amore Trattoria Italiana, Noto’s Old World Italian Dining
Dessert
The Best: Amore Trattoria Italiana
Other favorites: Bistro Bella Vita, Grove
Jewelry Store
The Best: DeVries Jewelers
Other favorites: Paul Medawar Fine Jewelry, Siegel Jewelers
Photo: Reserve Wine & Food. Via fb.com