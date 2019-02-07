The ‘Best of Grand Rapids’: Valentine’s Day edition

Are you considering stepping up your game this Valentine’s Day? Let us help you — or someone you know.

If you don’t have an elaborate poetry-laced plan for the holiday, you’re far from alone.

At least one study says most people express themselves through one or more of these traditional gestures on Valentine’s Day: flowers, wine, dinner, “sweets” or jewelry.

So as you plan, use this guide of local Valentine’s Day resources from your fellow readers. We’ve boxed them especially for you from Grand Rapids Magazine’s “Best of Grand Rapids” issue last month.

Maybe they’ll stir your inner romantic.

Florist Shop

The Best: Eastern Floral

Other favorites: Horrocks Market, Ball Park Floral & Gifts

Wine (& Beer) Merchant

The Best: Martha’s Vineyard

Other favorites: Rishi’s International Beverage, Horrocks Market

Date Night Restaurant

The Best: Amore Trattoria Italiana

Other favorites: Butcher’s Union, Bistro Bella Vita

Wine Bar

The Best: Reserve Wine & Food

Other favorites: Divani, Aperitivo

Wine List

The Best: Reserve Wine & Food

Other favorites: Amore Trattoria Italiana, Noto’s Old World Italian Dining

Dessert

The Best: Amore Trattoria Italiana

Other favorites: Bistro Bella Vita, Grove

Jewelry Store

The Best: DeVries Jewelers

Other favorites: Paul Medawar Fine Jewelry, Siegel Jewelers

Photo: Reserve Wine & Food. Via fb.com