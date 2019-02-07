GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a long lineup of local bands performing at a single event downtown — and much more.

Jammie Awards

(Friday)

Local bands will gather this weekend for a music-filled awards ceremony honoring the best among them.

After more than 250 Michigan bands submitted albums from last year, the winners of Best New Artist, Album of Year and other awards will be announced at the 20th-annual WYCE Jammie Awards. Presented by 88.1 FM WYCE of the Grand Rapids Community Media Center, this year’s event debuts a four-stage, open-venue format.

The event is Feb. 8. at The Intersection in Grand Rapids, at 133 Grandville Ave. SW. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No cover. Suggested donation of $5.

Galentine’s Day

(Saturday)

Saturday will be all about ladies at The Parlour in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Parlour, located at 77 Monroe Center St. NW, will host Galentine’s Day, where brunch will be served as ladies are treated to free styling and makeup. There will also be pop-up boutiques with clothes, skin and beauty products from Lee & Birch, Blackbird East and Fox Naturals.

The event will be on Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is free and can be done online.

‘Maiden Michigan’ (Anti-Pageant Extravaganza)

(Saturday)

Imagine a heavy metal album release concert, pageant and businesswomen networking all rolled into one.

That’s what’s happening at Creston Brewery in Grand Rapids, at 1504 Plainfield Ave. NE.

From 10 p.m. to midnight, the heavy metal band Hundo is hosting: A celebration of its new album “Maiden Michigan”; a pageant that commends “actions, answers and attitude”; and an acoustic rock showcase by local artists Alexis Brooke of Red Rio, Patty Pierzchala of Talk Radio and Erin Lenau of Hollywood Makeout. No cover.

Art, Love and Chocolate Tour

(Saturday)

You can start celebrating Valentine’s Day a few days early this weekend.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum, located at 101 Monroe Center St. NW, will be hosting its Art, Love and Chocolate Tour. Guests can view art based on love, companionship, passion and dedication throughout the museum’s galleries. At the end of the tour, guests will receive a chocolate treat.

The tour times on Saturday are from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2-3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

The Found Footage Festival

(Friday)

Random YouTube and meme fans, this event is calling your name.

Hosts Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett, whose credits include The Onion and The Colbert Report, have curated “their all-time greatest VHS finds” from 25 years of collecting into a compilation video called “Cherished Gems.” It features videos found at garage sales and thrift stores and in warehouses and dumpsters throughout North America. Prueher and Pickett will also provide live commentary and where-are-they-now updates on the people in the “videotaped obscurities.”

The screening is Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. at UICA in Grand Rapids. Tickets are $15.