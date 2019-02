Get Raw with WWE

Monday Night Raw is coming to Grand Rapids.

WWE Raw will be held at Van Andel Arena on Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The night of matches will feature Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship, as well as Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin and Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax.

Raw, created in 1993, is one of several “premier” shows produced by WWE, which is “committed to family-friendly entertainment.”

Tickets can be purchased online.



Photo via wwe.com