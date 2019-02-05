River City Improv taking stage for 25th Anniversary Show

The group that’s been making Grand Rapidians laugh for 25 years is celebrating its anniversary with a special performance.

River City Improv, which says it is Michigan’s longest-running comedy team, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this Saturday at “7:33 p.m.” at the Calvin College Covenant Fine Arts Center in Grand Rapids.

The performance will feature co-founder Jeanne Leep and alum Kiff Vanden Heuvel, who has appeared in “La La Land,” “Batman vs. Superman,” “This Is Us” and “Parks and Recreation.”

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children and students.

River City Improv was founded by two Calvin College graduates, Rick Treur and Jeanne Leep, and held its first public performance in 1994. Since then, the team has performed more than 1,500 shows in Grand Rapids and across North America for schools, corporations, churches and nonprofits.

River City Improv regularly performs at Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids.

