Grand Rapids Ballet premiering ‘MOVEMEDIA: Handmade’

The Grand Rapids Ballet is leaping into its next season with seven world premieres — in a single performance.

The ballet will open up its 2019-20 season this weekend with “MOVEMEDIA: Handmade” — “a modern choreography tour de force.”

“MOVEMEDIA: Handmade” will feature seven new works by Penny Saunders — Grand Rapids Ballet’s choreographer-in-residence and a Princess Grace Award winner — as well as Nicolas Blanc of Joffrey Ballet in Chicago.

Five Grand Rapids Ballet dancers will also be performing in the show: Yuka Oba, Cassidy Isaacson, Isaac Aoki, Nigel Tau and apprentice Nicholas Bradley Gray.

“Our choreographer-in-residence, Penny Saunders, is in demand around the world, and our dancers are thriving in the studio with her,” said James Sofranko, artistic director, Grand Rapids Ballet. “It’s also especially exciting to see our own dancers try their hand at choreography. It’s a joy to watch them tackle the challenge and fuel their artistry in new ways. We must always be looking for and growing the next generations of choreographers, as well as dancers.”

The performances will be Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre in Grand Rapids, at 341 Ellsworth Ave. SW.

Tickets to a performance can be purchased online.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo: Courtesy Grand Rapids Ballet