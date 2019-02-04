Raise a glass during Beer Month GR

Beer City’s brewers are emptying their cellars for a month-long celebration of craft beer and food.

Experience Grand Rapids is producing the third-annual Beer Month GR from Feb. 15 to March 15.

During Beer Month GR, more than 40 restaurants and breweries will participate in the seventh-annual Cool Brews. Hot Eats. — a showcase of Grand Rapids’ craft beer and food scenes with special “beer-infused dishes” or food-and-beer pairings.

There a many “beer events” happening throughout the month, such as the Tree Beer Release Party on Feb. 15 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Harmony Hall in Grand Rapids.

Beer Month GR also features the 14th-annual Winter Beer Festival by the Michigan Brewers Guild at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park. Attendees will receive 15 tasting tokens, which can be exchanged for three-ounce beer samples. The festival will feature more than 1,000 beers from nearly 140 Michigan breweries, entertainment and food. Tickets for Feb. 22 can be purchased online. The Michigan Brewers Guild says tickets for Feb. 23 are sold out.

Photo via fb.com