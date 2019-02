Are you due for a grown-up ‘play date’?

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is hosting a dress-up “play date” soon — just for adults.

On Feb. 8, actors from The Murder Mystery Company will be in character as “Colonel Mustard,” “Miss Scarlet,” “Professor Plum” and others from the board game “Clue,” as guests help solve a murder during the museum’s 2019 Grown-up Play Date.

You can also enjoy games, music, appetizers, an adult beverage and more.

The museum is encouraging guests to dress in an old-Hollywood theme: pinstripe suits with vests and bowties, fedoras, halter necklines, floor-length dresses, elbow-length gloves, mink stoles, etc.

The 21-and-older event is from 7-11 p.m. at the museum, at 11 Sheldon Ave. NE.

Tickets are $35 and expected to sell out.

Photo via fb.com