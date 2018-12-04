Klackle Orchards Owners Retiring, Farm Future Unknown

Fall trips to Klackle Orchards may be coming to an end. After over 40 years, Klackle Orchards owners, Steve & Rosemary Klackle, announced they are retiring. What that means for the future of Klackle Orchards is still unknown, according to the couple’s Facebook post.

The couple said they plan to retire in the spring of 2019.

“While we aren’t sure exactly what is next for the farm, it has been an honor to be a part of so many family traditions throughout the years, and we will treasure the memories we have created with all of you. Thank you,” the post reads.

The pair said The Cornucopia Farm Market will remain open through Dec.15, offering donuts, pies, breads, cider, apples and a great selection of Christmas gifts.

Klackle Orchards is located at 11466 W Carson City Rd. in Greenville.