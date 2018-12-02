5 Activities You Don’t Want to Miss in December

Celebrate the holidays with these five fun activities taking place throughout the month!

Holiday Drag Bingo @ Harmony Hall

Dec. 11

“You better work” at Holiday Drag Bingo at Harmony Hall. DeeDee and the girls are back again to spice up your holidays. Everyone gets one card and bingo chips are set up on the tables for everyone to use. Whoever gets a bingo will get to spin the wheel to win a prize. Specials include $6 cheese pizza and $7 pepperoni pizza.

Bingo will begin at 7 p.m. and will end roughly around 9 p.m. Open for all ages and entry to the event is free. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

Rooftop Reindeer @ Frederick Meijer Gardens

Saturdays in December

Ready to see Rudolph? Reindeer will be on-hand at Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Guests can visit the reindeer, get an up-close look and possibly even pet them.

The reindeer will be at the Gerald R. Ford Grove near the entrance to the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. every Saturday during the month of December. The fee of this event is included with admission. For more information, visit the website.

Cirque de Noël @ DeVos Performance Hall

Dec. 19 & 20

Now what seems to be a holiday tradition in Grand Rapids, Cirque de la Symphonie will be celebrating its 10th annual Cirque de Noel with the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Since 2009, Cirque de la Symphonie has spent part of each Christmas season in Grand Rapids. Cirque de la Symphonie’s company of acrobats, jugglers, contortionists and aerial artists will be accompanied by beloved Christmas songs and classical favorites to create a holiday celebration like no other.

Tickets begin at $32 and are available on Ticketmaster, or at the GRS box office, at 300 Ottawa.

BYOB Holiday Lights Trolley @ New Holland Brewing

Recurring throughout December

What’s better than drinking, trolley rides and viewing Grand Rapid’s seasonal attractions, lighting displays and holiday landmarks? Doing them all at the same time. Reoccurring throughout the month of December, staff guided trolley rides will be available to experience some of Grand Rapid’s best holiday spots.

Stops include the Christmas Lite Show at Fifth Third Park, residential lighting displays around Grand Rapids and Rosa Parks Circle, where you’ll see Grand Rapids’ 47-foot Christmas tree. For $65 per person, each ticket includes a personal serving of Pepperoni Pinwheels at New Holland Brewing, a souvenir Santa hat and gift bag.

The event is 21+ and while wine, beer and liquor are welcome, participants are asked to drink responsibly. For more information, to look at the schedule or to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite. Tickets sold out early for this event last year and will likely sell out again this year.

Ice Skating @ Rosa Parks Circle

Grab your friends and sharpen your skates—Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink is officially open for the winter season. From now until Feb. 24, Rosa Parks Circle has been transformed into an ice skating rink that everyone in the community can enjoy.

You have the choice of open skate or a skating lesson. For open skate, skates are first come first serve and free with admission. Admission is $3 for adults (18+) and $1 for youth. Season passes are available for purchase as well. Skating lessons begin at $45 and last for 55 minutes.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.

*Main photo by Terry Johnston