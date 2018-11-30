Information About Project 1 by ArtPrize Trickles Out

The new biennial event, Project 1 by ArtPrize, which was announced earlier this year, has a date.

Project 1 will come to Grand Rapids Sept. 7 – Oct. 27, 2019.

Project 1 will be an immersive, multi-sited temporary public art exhibition consisting primarily of works by three to five commissioned artists. The exhibition will occupy multiple outdoor sites downtown and in select neighborhood locations.

The seven-week run will be punctuated by a series of community events, performances, volunteer opportunities, education programs and other activities.

The team at ArtPrize also announced six internationally renowned curators who will assist Kevin Buist, ArtPrize artistic director, in selecting Project 1 artists.

The Project 1 curatorial advisory committee includes: Joseph Becherer, director of the Snite Museum of Art at the University of Notre Dame; Dan Cameron, independent curator; Nicole Caruth, independent curator and writer; Alice Gray Stites, chief curator of 21c Museum Hotels; Larry Ossei-Mensah, senior curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit; and Rebecca Carbin, independent curator and founder of I Heart Your Work Art Futures.

“Each member of the curatorial advisory committee is an expert in their field and brings a distinct point of view to the artist selection process for Project 1,” Buist said.

The Curatorial Advisory Committee is currently working with the Buist to invite select artists to create proposals for Project 1. The Project 1 theme, participating artists, installation locations and other programming will be announced in early 2019.

ArtPrize celebrated its 10thanniversary this year and will now occur on a biennial schedule to make way for this new event.