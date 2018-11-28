4 Places Where You’ll Find the Tastiest Vegan Cookies in Town

Grand Rapids Magazine’s November 2018 issue offered up a list of the “Top 5 Places to Get Cookies.” But what about vegan cookies? Here’s a list of GR|MAG’s top four places to score the tastiest vegan cookies in town. If you have other suggestions share them in the comments.

Bit Baking Co.

With a name that stands for “believe in this,” Bit Baking Co. set out with the goal to make a “better cookie.” All of its products are vegan and gluten-free. You can stock up on your favorite cookie flavors online: chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chunk, cocoa chocolate chunk and oatmeal raisin. Or, order a variety pack.

You can also find Bit Baking’s cookies at retail stores throughout Grand Rapids, including select D & W Fresh Markets, Harvest Health Foods, Ken’s Fruit Market and Seva Yoga, among other locations. If you’re looking for cookies to bring to a holiday gathering, Bit Baking is planning some special holiday flavors, too.

Nantucket Baking Co.

Head to Nantucket Baking Co. for its popular vegan chocolate walnut cookie. Made with vegan butter and vegan chocolate chips, this is one tasty cookie. The vegan chocolate walnut cookie is available daily.

Kind Crumbs

Kind Crumbs offers a variety of gluten-free, soy-free and vegan cookies. From your basic chocolate chip cookie to unique raspberry chocolate chip thumbprints, the cookie maker is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. The company also makes yummy oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, frosted sugar cookies and there’s even a breakfast cookie.

“The chocolate chip cookies are my personal favorite,” said owner Rebecca Duiven. “They are soft and just-right sweet with a hint of saltiness. We use Enjoy Life Semisweet Chocolate Chips, which I think have a great dark chocolate flavor.

“Our breakfast cookies and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies have been pretty popular at Rowster Coffee and Rower’s Club for the past couple of years. They both go well with coffee. The breakfast cookies are packed with goodies like cranberries, pumpkin seeds, coconut and chia seeds, so they have some nutritional value but still feel like a treat.”

You can find Kind Crumbs cookies at several retailers across the city including select D&W Fresh Market stores, Forest Hills Foods, Harvest Health Foods and Kingma’s Market. You can also pick them up from Robinette’s, Rowster Coffee, and Vault Café & Bakery, among other locations.

Visit the Kind Crumbs website to view ingredient listings and for information about other gluten-free and vegan baked goods and where to find them.

Cyclops Bake Shop

The recently launched Cyclops Bake Shop is ready for the holidays with a series of holiday-inspired cookies. The shop regularly offers vegan, custom decorated sugar cookies for all occasions.

*All photos courtesy of individual businesses