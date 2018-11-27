7 Breakfast Spots for National French Toast Day

Calling all breakfast food enthusiasts! Wednesday, Nov. 28 is National French Toast Day, and GR|Mag has rounded up some of the most delicious varieties in Grand Rapids for you to indulge in. Grab a friend and make a brunch date to celebrate this classic breakfast staple.

Lucy’s Café

Wolfgang’s Restaurant

You can’t go wrong with a signature French toast dish to commemorate this delicious day. The French toast at Lucy’s Café is made with house-made challah bread and dusted with powdered sugar. Bon appétit!

Real Food Café

Enjoy breakfast at Wolfgang’s with the Cinnamon Roll French Toast, just one of their incredible French toast offerings. This stack of cinnamon spiral bread is bathed in egg whites, grilled and topped with frosting and whipped cream. Treat yourself–you deserve it.

Cherie Inn

Try the Nutella Stuffed French Toast at Real Food Café, which includes thickly sliced bread filled with chocolate-hazelnut cream cheese and topped with sliced bananas, chocolate sauce and whipped cream. It almost looks too good to eat!

There’s no doubt that the Cinnamon French Toast at Cherie Inn is a fan-favorite. Stop in and savor two slices of thick cinnamon bread dipped in egg batter and grilled golden brown.

That Early Bird

Anna’s House

Get ready for a French toast experience you’ll never forget. The Baked French Toast at That Early Bird is made up of milk bread toasts, Balaton cherry compote, maple syrup, lemon whipped cream cheese, candied pecans and powdered sugar.

San Chez Bistro

There’s no mystery here–the Twilight French Toast from Anna’s House would be an excellent choice for celebrating National French Toast Day. This scrumptious breakfast entrée consists of baked French bread soaked in crème brûlée sauce, fresh berries and a drizzle of raspberry sauce. Yum!

In the mood to celebrate National French Toast Day but craving something a little more savory rather than sweet? You can’t go wrong with a Monte Cristo, and San Chez Bistro is a great place to enjoy this signature twist on French toast. Its version features cubed French baguette pieces piled high with ham, bacon, sausage, chorizo and smoked cheddar, plus maple syrup.

*Main photo by Michael Buck