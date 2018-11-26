Style Tips from Le Fleur Boutique

You have your favorite fashion spots and boutiques that get you but it’s nice when there’s something new to investigate because you want your style to stay fresh. It’s also helpful when the shop has loads of advice.

“This season and the new year is a time to go back to the basics and focus on versatility. Fast-fashion is changing as quickly as it comes out and is almost impossible to keep up with,” said Ollivia Macha, owner of Le Fleur Boutique. Macha is a strong believer that as consumers, shoppers need to think about classic pieces and items that can adapt throughout the years.

A question to ask yourself might be: Can I wear this next fall or even two seasons from now?

“Great pieces would be cable knit sweaters, those will never go out of style. Pinstripes, classic stripes, solid pieces—anything in the neutral color family,” said Macha. And be careful of purchasing simply based on unique colors. “Unless it is for a special occasion or you’re planning on limited wear, you want your wardrobe to be cohesive and interchangeable with other pieces you already own.”

It’s insight like this that drives purchases and while some people can’t decide on their style or understand what works for them, starting a fashion dialogue is step one. At Le Fleur, the philosophy is to break down fashion stereotypes, encouraging shoppers of all ages to embrace what they are wearing and to forget the dressing for your age BS (don’t buy into that) and moving out of comfort zones and discovering new styles.

“We specialize in everyday apparel, so you’ll find an outfit appropriate for the workplace, something to wear to a family gathering or a concert on the weekend,” said Macha. There’s plenty in the accessories department as well including jewelry, shoes, sunglasses, scarves—anything to add onto existing outfits to take them to next level, “notice me” status.

Exclusive to the store is its private line, Pretty Civi. Short for civilian, this collection encourages women to break fashion stereotypes with pieces that remain staples in your wardrobe. Currently, the shop offers a Pretty Civi gray or oatmeal sweater in a fun, multi-colored pom material that’s cropped slightly in the front and features balloon sleeves.

Macha’s current favorites in the store are oversized cardigans or sweaters that can be worn so many ways and each person’s take on the look makes her happy, as she loves seeing how customers style and put their personality into pieces. She’s in it for the joyful rush of helping women feel great in their clothes as it brings her happiness. It’s the reason she started the business.

“I was struggling in my career. I found myself in an office setting where coworkers were treating one another terribly,” said Macha, as she details changing her career path and opening the first Le Fleur location in Mount Pleasant. “When we first opened in our small hometown—yes, there was absolutely a void. We decided to open in Grand Rapids because the doors continued to open for us. We had not decided on where our next location would be but through networking and connections, doors were opening, and we felt as though we needed to walk through them.”

The location on Wealthy Street will be holiday ready for shoppers with fun seasonal pieces that still have versatility in mind. You’ll find clothing that can be worn prior to and after the holiday season is over so you get the most out of your money and stretch your closet’s offerings. Expect holiday colors in easy to wear pieces such as sweaters and jackets that will be on repeat in the chilly weather.

Find Le Fleur at 746 Wealthy Street SE. Other ways to connect is through the website and via social media on Instagram @lefleurbtq and Facebook.

*Photos by Susan Goostrey