Rosa Parks Ice Skating Rink Opens

Lace up your ice skates! Ice skating season at Rosa Parks Circle will kick off at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23.

The rink will remain open for the winter season until Feb. 24, weather permitting. The rink is open 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to daily open skate hours, the rink will host winter activities and events throughout the season, including the annual lighting of the Christmas tree on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Admission to the Rosa Parks Circle ice rink, 135 Monroe Center St. NW, is $1 for youth and $3 for adults. Skate rental is included with admission.

A monthly open skate calendar, rink information and daily closure updates are available here or by following the rink on Facebook.