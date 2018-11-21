GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Are you ready to eat? Before your stuff yourself with all of your Thanksgiving favorites, take part in the annual Turkey Trot 5K downtown. Need to dance off those extra calories? Head to the Back to the ’90s Pajama Jam. Don’t feel the slightest bit guilty about eating until your stomach’s ready to explode? Spend an evening watching the Grand Rapids Griffins chase the puck around the ice. And if you’re already dreaming of Christmas morning, visit East Grand Rapids for the annual tree lighting ceremony.

Turkey Trot

(Thursday)

The 26th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot takes place on Thanksgiving morning again this year. Whether you want to burn some calories early to relieve any later in the day guilt at a gluttonous dinner or you want to help out the race’s benefactor, Grand Rapids Public Schools afterschool programming, this is a race worth getting out of bed for.

The 5K race begins at 8 a.m. at 130 Fulton St. W. The cost is $40 ahead of race day or $45 the day of the race. There is also a free mini trot for kids 12 and under. The mini trot starts at 9 a.m. from the same location as the adult race.

Find out more here.

Gaslight Village Tree Lighting

(Friday)

Gaslight Village is ready to kick off the Christmas season with its annual tree lighting on Friday. There will be carriage rides, live reindeer, visits by Santa & Mrs. Claus, and the Kent District Library will offer activities for children. To help keep warm, the East Grand Rapids Community Foundation will once again hand out Hothands Hand Warmers.

The tree lighting celebration takes place from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Find out more here.

Grand Rapids Griffins V. Milwaukee Admirals

(Friday)

The Grand Rapids Griffins take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday at the Van Andel Arena. The game includes a Teddy Bear Toss, $2 beers and $2 hotdogs.

Players hit the ice at 7 p.m. You can score tickets here.

Back to the ‘90s pajama jam at Pyramid Scheme

(Friday)

If the holidays have you feeling nostalgic, head to The Pyramid Scheme for the Back to the ‘90s Pajama Jam and dance it out.

The ‘90s Pajama Jam takes place from 9 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available here. The venue said this event is likely to sell out.

*Main photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Public Schools. Turkey Trot mascot working out ahead of the annual 5K. All other photos courtesy of individual organizations.