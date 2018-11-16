Meijer Gardens & Muskegon Museum of Art Deck the Halls for the Holidays

If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, take a trip to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park for its annual “Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World” exhibition, or visit the Muskegon Museum of Art for its annual Festival of Trees.

Christmas & Holiday Traditions Around the World @ Frederik Meijer Gardens

The popular exhibit “Christmas & Holiday Traditions Around the World” is back. The exhibit includes 42 Christmas and holiday trees and displays representing countries and cultures from across the globe. Mainstays of the exhibition include the Germany tree, adorned with handmade glass ornaments and homemade springerle cookies, the England tree—with antique Christmas cards and mistletoe—and the beautiful Eid ul-Fitr display, which celebrates the end of Ramadan. There will also be lush displays of fresh poinsettias, orchids and amaryllis throughout the facility.

In the Railway Garden, you’ll find model trolleys, trains and handcrafted buildings replicating 30 Grand Rapids landmarks, ready to transport you back to holidays of yonder.

New this year is the original film “joy,” which “explores the diverse festive fabric that is holiday life across our local communities.” This film will be shown continuously in the Hoffman Family Auditorium and is available on the Meijer Gardens YouTube channel as well.

“Christmas & Holiday Traditions Around the World” will be on display from Nov. 20 – Jan. 6. A variety of family-friendly activities are offered throughout the exhibition.

Festival of Trees @ Muskegon Museum of Art

Visit the Muskegon Museum of Art for its 14th annual Festival of Trees. Not only can you view some decadently decorated firs, but you can also take one home.

The festival takes place from Nov. 21 – Dec. 2.

Each year, MMA volunteers and staff transform gallery spaces with festively designed Christmas trees and decorations, many of which can be purchased through a silent auction during the festival. This year the festival’s theme is “A Fantastical Holiday Adventure.”

You can also enjoy special events, holiday music, visits with Santa, the Money Tree and special gift raffles, and holiday shopping.

Funds raised through tree and decoration sales, raffles, sponsorships and ticket sales benefit the museum.

Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Purchase tickets at the door: $10 Adult, $5 MMA Member, $3 child 3-17 years (under 3 free); $15 Every-Day Festival Pass.

*Main photo: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park “Christmas & Holiday Traditions Around the World.” Photo by Dean VanDis.