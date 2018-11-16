City Offers Residents Chance to Vote on Park Signage

The city is giving residents a say on the signage that will welcome visitors to local parks.

From now through Friday, Dec. 7, residents can vote for one of five signs on display here.

Community members may vote online, by phone at 616-456-3696 or in person at the Parks and Recreation office, 201 Market Ave. SW. The competition allows for only one vote per person.

The winning submission will be used at all 75 parks throughout Grand Rapids. The winner will be awarded up to $1,000 to collaborate with a licensed design professional to produce final drawings.

The five finalists were selected out of more than 150 entries submitted this fall.