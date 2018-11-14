The Counting House Charms with Modern Take on the General Dry Goods Store

If you want a true sense of modern-day general store magic, The Counting House welcomes you. Visit the cash wrap first for a dose of shop energy in the form of an old, architectural piece. The cash wrap counter was salvaged from an old building and in its former life saw lots of goods heading off to happy homes. It’s thought to be more than 100 years old, made of beautiful wood and radiating history.

“The fact that people thought it was beautiful in the early 1900s and is still beautiful and catches your eye now plays on what we are going for here,” said Megan Adams, owner of The Counting House, the new home and lifestyle store focusing on home furnishings with discerning décor.

The store is located along the Wealthy Street corridor in the building that formerly housed Literary Life Bookstore.

The Counting House allows customers to shop in one place for women, men, pets and baby items, all with a decidedly moody, modern and masculine vibe of quality collections with staples and classics with up-to-date pieces mixed in. The aesthetic leans toward a cabin and lodge type atmosphere with plenty that resonates with women and where men are also represented.

“I wanted a shop where men were invited as well,” said Adams. “Too often you see men outside, in a corner on their phone but I wanted to create an atmosphere that was different. I wanted men to feel like something might catch their eye.”

With lines including Pendleton and Faribault Woolen Mill Co., goods are high-quality Americana. There are also local makers in the lineup and jewelry that’s small in quantity, so what’s on hand is scaled down and rarer. Staying true to compact collections, there is one rack each of limited apparel for men and women featuring basic, high-quality sweaters, flannels and layering pieces good for styling any wardrobe and great for Michigan’s weather.

Adams moved back to the Grand Rapids area around a year ago, falling in love with the artsy community and the city’s swell and growth. “I love this neighborhood. There weren’t any home stores on this strip. Lee & Birch has apparel covered, there are multiple salons and great bars and restaurants. I thought we’d fit right in giving people another category to shop.”

The category could be outlined as classic, old-school furnishings or it could be described in terms of the shop’s style, which, according to Adams is a pretty specific pairing. “We’ve been saying that if you mixed Ralph Lauren style with Madewell and they had a baby, that would be us.”

The shop’s gorgeous space features a cozy, updated fireplace and beautiful windows that take up the whole east side of the building, letting natural light spill in. Beyond charm, there’s immense historical significance as the building was originally a savings bank; hence, the name.

“The historical term, counting house, is defined as somewhere that people or businesses store their money. It felt right to touch on the building’s history,” said Adams.

COUNTING OFF A FEW THINGS WE LOVE…

Equestrian “stud” mugs for the gentlemen in your life.

Precious little-stuffed animal mice in a box complete with a pillow and blanket for wee ones.

Beer City Dog Biscuits made from leftover hops from Founders Brewery that comes with a bottle opener too, so pets and owners get their fill.

The Counting House is located at 758 Wealthy St. in Grand Rapids. All the visuals are over on Instagram at @shop_counting_house and make sure to check their highlighted stories for a series of gift guides for the holiday season.

*Photos courtesy of The Counting House