Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Takes St. Cecilia Stage

Internationally renowned musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in New York visit Grand Rapids this week to kick off the 2018-2019 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center series at St. Cecilia Music Center.

The five musicians are performing a program filled with 19th century “diverse gems.” The concert takes place on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Duos and trios will fill the first half of their performance, including Beethoven’s variations on Mozart’s melody, Schubert’s creation for the arpeggione, and Bottesini’s virtuoso showpiece for violin and double bass. The artists join forces after intermission to perform Schubert’s “Trout Quintet,” which has garnered a reputation as one of the most popular works in the chamber repertory.

Musicians include pianist Orion Weiss, violinist Paul Huang, violist Paul Neubauer, cellist Keith Robinson, and double bassist Xavier Foley. New artist Xavier Foley is the recipient of a prestigious 2018 Avery Fisher Career Grant.

A pre-concert artist talk with the visiting musicians begins at 7 p.m. and is open to all ticket holders. A post-concert meet-the-artist party, with complimentary wine, will be offered to all ticket-holders, giving the audience the opportunity to meet the artists and to obtain signed CDs of their releases.

Tickets are $45 and $40. Season tickets for all three of the CMS of Lincoln Center concerts are also available at discounted pricing. Call St. Cecilia Music Center at 616-459-2224 or visit the box office at 24 Ransom Ave. NE for tickets. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.scmc-online.org.

Additional CMS of Lincoln Center concerts this season will include:

March 14, 2019 – A program entitled “Russian Mastery,” featuring works by Rachmaninov, Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev and Arensky.Co-artistic director and pianist Wu Han will return to Grand Rapids with violinists Arnaud Sussman and Alexander Sitkovetsky, and cellist Nicholas Canellakis.

April 25, 2019 – A program entitled “From Mendelssohn,” which will feature Mendelssohn works and magnificent artists who admired and emulated his work through some of their own, including Schumann, Brahms and Tchaikovsky.

*Photo courtesy of St. Cecilia Music Center