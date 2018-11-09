Shop A.K. Rikk’s From Your Couch with New Website

What’s better than shopping for luxury clothing, shoes and accessories? Doing it in pajamas from your couch. Just in time for the holiday season, A.K Rikk’s has launched an ecommerce site to make your shopping experience even more convenient and enjoyable.

Existing since 1987, A.K Rikk’s is a contemporary destination that specializes in clothing, furniture and accessories. Brittany Milnes, director of marketing at A.K Rikk’s, said the company’s vision is to never stop growing. “We are constantly innovating and looking for new ways to serve our clients, and what better way to do that than offering service 24/7,” she said. “Our goal is to be the ultimate concierge to our customers and add value to their lives anywhere, any time.”

The storefront, located at 6303 28th St SE, is equipped with personal stylists, in-house tailor shops, and a children’s play area. A.K Rikk’s tends to be known for its customer service and personal touch, and customers can definitely expect the same treatment on the website.

“Our online experience and store experience are designed to be consistent,” Milnes said. “You will receive the same exceptional service you receive in store, online. So much so, that we are creating virtual styling videos featuring our personal stylists to offer styling tips for every piece of merchandise on our site to help our clients understand how to wear each piece and where to wear each piece.

“For those who live in the surrounding Grand Rapids area, we are offering same-day delivery with the A.K. delivery truck and in-store pick-ups. From the site navigation to the virtual styling, to the customer service, to the signature packaging and delivery, every detail will feel hand-curated by the A.K. Rikk’s family.”

The website will carry the same luxury brands and products that you see in the store, however, with some new additions from overseas. “Since we have expanded our audience base online, the buying team is now shopping in Paris and Milan to bring more exclusive items to the site and store,” Milnes said. “We eventually will offer online exclusives, but we will always allow our in-store customer to reserve exclusive pieces to try on in-store.”

If you’re still planning on stopping by A.K Rikk’s this holiday season, you can expect elaborate holiday displays such as a 20-foot Christmas tree and a Nutcracker theme front window display. If you’re anticipating Black Friday deals, A.K Rikk’s is ready for you. It will be offering 20 percent off the entire store and giving 5 percent of proceeds to fund the construction of the specialized children’s therapy wing at Hope Network.

To shop A.K Rikk’s from the comfort of your home, visit the online store. Or, visit in person at 6303 28thSt SE.

*Photos courtesy of A.K. Rikk’s