GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Spend an afternoon checking out the “fantastic creatures” of John Ball Zoo or wake up early for an outdoor fitness session followed by coffee in igloos at Outside Coffee Co. You can also help The Mitten celebrate its sixth birthday, hear from area storytellers spinning tales for national Telebration, and check out winter fashions from Burton during a runway show at The BOB.

Wizarding Weekend @ John Ball Zoo

(Saturday & Sunday)

Calling all wizards and muggles alike, you are officially invited to Wizarding Weekends at John Ball Zoo. Come see the zoo’s magical transformation in the first of two enchanting weekends. There will be interactive exhibits, activities, crafts, games, unique entertainment and specialty foods. Put on your robes, grab your wand and visit the fantastic creatures of the muggle world.

This event is from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Activities are included with regular admission. Costumes are encouraged.

Chase the Chill @ Outside Coffee Co

(Sunday)

The days are getting colder and it’s tough to motivate yourself to get moving outside, so Athleta GR decided to sweeten the deal for you with Chase the Chill! Meet at Outside Coffee Co at 8:30 a.m. for check-in before heading out as a group for a 45-minute outdoor workout led by Dr. Lisa, of Dynamic Essence Chiropractic Center, in the Cherry Hill Historic District area. The workout will end back at Outside Coffee Co, where you will be greeted with complimentary coffee so you can warm up in the igloos (you read that right) and mix & mingle.

This event is free and all levels are welcome, but space is limited so reserve your spot today.

The Mitten Turns 6 @ The Mitten Brewing Company

(Saturday)

The Mitten is turning 6, and everyone is invited to celebrate. In addition to special tappings and discounted pizza flights in the taproom, The Mitten is also turning its back parking lot into a fall beer fest complete with live music and barrel-aged beer.

Burton Fashion Show @ The B.O.B.

(Thursday)

Head to Eve at The B.O.B. on Thursday night to check out the latest gear from Burton. The lifestyle brand is showing off its newest fashions during a runway show set to the music of DJ Kane.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Red Bull will also be on hand to keep you hydrated throughout the night.

This event is 18+ and is free to attend.

Tellebration: A Night of Storytelling @ Blandford Nature Center

(Friday)

Head to Blandford Nature Center to participate in Tellebration, a national night of storytelling. Join Blandford Nature Center and Story Spinners of Grand Rapids for a night of stories that will please all listeners–personal life tales, folklore and stories to hit your funny bone.

This is an adults-only event. Telebration takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $5 and registration is required to attend. Find out more here.

*Main photo courtesy of Outside Coffee Co. All other photos courtesy of individual organizations.