Sunday Classical Concert Series Returns to GRAM

Spend your Sundays enjoying classical concerts at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

GRAM’s Sunday Classical Concert Series returns on Sunday, Nov. 11 and continues through Sunday, Dec. 16, with concerts taking place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday.

Concerts are free with admission and free for members.

This Sunday, join GRAM for the first concert of the season featuring renowned pianist, Ralph Votapek. Votapek is a “celebrated” solo recitalist around the world. He has made hundreds of appearances with major orchestras in the United States and abroad.

Votapek will perform selections by world-class composers Robert Schumann, Béla Bartók, Leonard Bernstein and Maurice Ravel.

*Photo courtesy of GRAM