6 Activities You Don’t Want to Miss in November

Fall is in full swing and GR|MAG found several fun ways to keep you busy this month.

Laugh it out at the Grand Rapids Improv Festival

November 1 – 5

The Grand Rapids Improv Festival (GRIF) is a five-day celebration of improvisational comedy in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. Now in its fifth year, GRIF 2018 is set to be the organization’s biggest and best yet, with dozens of troupes coming from all over the nation to participate in performances, workshops and special events.

Events are held at various venues in Grand Rapids. Click here to find events and purchase tickets.

Take a self-guided color tour

Whether you like it or not, the fall leaves won’t be around for much longer. Take one last chance to bask in the beauty of fall with this tour. Visit the Frederik Meijer Nature Preserve, Fallasburg Covered Bridge and several Grand Rapids parks shrouded in the colors of fall.

This is free, but you do need a vehicle. Directions can be found here.

Catch a local hockey game

It’s AHL hockey at its best. Come cheer on your Grand Rapids Griffins as the team takes on the Milwaukee Admirals, Iowa Wild, Manitoba Moose, and others this month.

Check out the schedule and buy tickets here.

Enjoy some local beer, board games & great company

November 15

New Holland Brewing invites all gamers to gather at Rezervoir Lounge for hot-off-the-press board games and fresh-from-the-tap New Holland brews. For $5 you purchase your entry and secure your spot in the gameplay; your ticket also acts as a $5 coupon at the local Vault of Midnight. This event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased in person, over the phone or here. Must be 21+ to participate.

Run a 5K in support of local educators

November 22

Sign up for the biggest holiday 5K run/walk event in West Michigan and join a community of over 5,000 participants coming together to support student achievement. The 26th Annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot engages the entire Grand Rapids community in physical fitness, movement and nutrition in a fun-filled way, all while supporting afterschool opportunities for the students of Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Entry is $40 for the 5K, but there is a free 1K for kids 12 and under. Both races start and end at Van Andel Arena. Sign up or learn more here.

“Home Alone” in Concert

November 29

A modern holiday classic starring Macaulay Culkin, “Home Alone” is the story of an 8-year-old troublemaker, accidentally left behind by his family on Christmas vacation, who must protect his home from a pair of inept burglars. See the full-length 1990 film with the Grand Rapids Symphony performing John Williams’ score with its hummable melodies that evoke a child’s view of family, danger and Christmas in the Midwest.

Tickets start at $18, buy them here, or by calling the Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall.

*Main photo courtesy of Thinkstock Photos.