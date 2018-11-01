The Hendrik Honors Legacy of the West Side While Also Providing for Today’s Apartment Dwellers

The following post is sponsored by Rockford Construction.

Between the boom in restaurants, coffee shops and office tenants, it is no surprise Grand Rapids’ West Side has become a go-to spot.

Rockford Construction, which has been the catalyst for many of the changes on the West Side, wants the historic neighborhood to not only be a destination for eating and shopping, but also a place to call home.

Meijer recently cut the ribbon on Bridge Street Market, giving the neighborhood a much-needed grocery store. But the market is only one part of the building that now occupies a block of the West Side. Nestled on four floors above are 116 apartment units.

Known as The Hendrik, the apartment community brings additional studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments to the fast-growing neighborhood, and it adds to Rockford’s already impressive West Side portfolio, which includes Fulton Place, Barley Flats, Living at 600 Douglas, Seventh Street Lofts and more.

Monica Steimle-App, VP of property management, said as Rockford Construction completed previous projects on the West Side it became clear that more housing was needed that appeals to those eager to explore the increasingly walkable neighborhood.

“The Hendrik’s centralized location on the West Side is ideally suited for those seeking to plug into all the excitement of the neighborhood,” Steimle-App said.

The Hendrik offers 53 studio apartments, 59 one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments. Its floor plans range from 355 sq. ft. to 1,429 sq. ft. Pricing for the units ranges from $750 to $2,500 per month and includes gas, water, trash and recycling services.

Each unit features kitchens with quartz countertops, self-closing cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The units also come with their own washers and dryers. Many include a balcony or enclosed porch area as well and much of the rooftop has been planted with flowers, creating garden views for residents.

The building’s amenities are impressive and include a 24/7 fitness center, rooftop community room, rooftop terrace with a fire pit and gas grill, secure package delivery, keyless Bluetooth entry, bike storage and repair station, and an onsite parking ramp. It’s also pet-friendly.

A unique feature, of course, is the first-floor market. Bridge Street Market was designed to be a neighborhood grocery store that fits the needs of the community and the building’s tenants.

An easy to navigate store with a large selection of fresh produce, a plethora of ready-to-eat options, an in-house coffee shop, all your basic necessities, and an abundance of self-checkout lanes, the market makes its shoppers’ lives easier.

“The convenience of a direct connection to Bridge Street Market is a unique amenity for The Hendrik,” Steimle-App said. “Residents can quickly head downstairs and pick up anything they need, which is a huge perk for urban living.”

Bridge Street Market is Meijer’s first neighborhood market, and in a nod to its grocery partner, Rockford Construction named The Hendrik after founder Hendrik Meijer, a fitting tribute.

That historic nod isn’t the only one Rockford made with this project. Steimle-App said the company is acutely aware of the neighborhood’s history and its long-term residents’ desire to preserve that history. She said while The Hendrik and Bridge Street Market were designed to meet people’s modern needs today, the entire project was also designed to fit seamlessly within the community and its longstanding buildings.

As you shop the market or return home to The Hendrik, you’ll feel the charm of the West Side, but with all the modern amenities you’ll need to work, sleep, eat and play in the neighborhood.

*All photos courtesy of The Hendrik