GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Get ready to cheer for the home team this weekend. The Grand Rapids Drive plays its first home game on Saturday. You can also check out local band Pink Sky when the duo plays the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Music in the Stacks series. For those of you looking to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, Frederik Meijer Gardens hosts its annual Holiday Gift Show, which is full of local vendors offering unique items. Check out all of our top picks below.

Music in the Stacks @ Grand Rapid Public Library

(Thursday)

If you missed Music in the Stacks in October, you still have the chance to attend this weekend.

Once a month, the downtown library trades its hushed conversation for live music. Pink Sky, an indie electronica duo comprised of husband and wife, Ryan and Angelica Hay, will be performing on Thursday, Nov. 1. The duo has never played at a library, but it has been on the pair’s bucket list since they heard of Music in the Stacks.

The event is free and open to all ages. Music starts at 7 p.m. For more information about Music in the Stacks or Pink Sky, visit the Grand Rapids Public Library website.

Dìa de los Muertos Family Day @ Grand Rapids Public Library

(Sunday)

It’s your last chance to join the Grand Rapids Public Library in celebrating the Day of the Dead. Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that honors friends and family who have passed on. This is a time of celebration and joy, filled with talk and memories of those who have died.

Learn about the holiday, have your face painted and enjoy making crafts. The day will include bilingual story times, live music and food from local restaurants.

The event is free and will be from 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Grand Rapids Public Library event page on Facebook.

Holiday Gift Show @ Frederick Meijer Gardens

(Saturday)

Whether you love giving or receiving, you’ll love the Holiday Gift Show at Frederick Meijer Gardens. From traditional to edgy, unique to unusual, elegant to edible, the Holiday Gift show has a gift for anybody on your list (or even yourself, if we’re being honest).

Members and the public are welcome. Free gift wrapping is available, and members receive a 10 percent discount on their purchases. The event is free and takes place from 9 a.m – 5 p.m on Sunday, Nov. 4.

This one day only event is highly anticipated, so shopping early for the best selection is recommended. For more information, visit the Frederick Meijer Gardens website or Facebook page.

Grand Rapids Drive Hit the Court for First Home Game

(Saturday)

The Grand Rapids Drive hit the court for their season opener on Friday night, but the team’s first home game of the season is Saturday, Nov. 3. The Drive take on the Windy City Bulls. The game starts at 7 p.m. at the DeltaPlex Arena.

*Main photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Drive. All other photos courtesy of individual organizations.