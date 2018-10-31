LaughFest is Searching for Local Talent

Next month Gilda’s LaughFest will unveil its headliners for the 2019 “festival of laughter,” but in the meantime, the organization is looking for the city’s funniest individuals to help fill out its roster.

Those who wish to perform during LaughFest showcases can apply online now through Dec. 16. LaughFest will be accepting submissions from seasoned comics to amateurs, from across the country. These showcases will have multiple categories including stand-up, improv/sketch, college stand-up and college improv. Individuals of all ages and groups of any size are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to showcase their talents.

Joanne Roehm, festival director, said LaughFest showcases give individuals the opportunity to show off their talents in front of “excited audiences” and “other artists” taking in different shows.

“We love opening our stages to those who have a passion for making people laugh and performing at LaughFest,” she said.

This will be the ninth year of LaughFest, which is scheduled for March 7–17.

*Photo courtesy of LaughFest