The Philosophy of Cozy

Hunker down. Burrow in. Get as comfortable as the season allows. Practice your hygge and as winter approaches, layer up with soft clothing and collect items for the home that seductively whisper: sit, rest and stay…

The old wives’ tale about losing heat through our heads is losing traction but don’t let it stop you from buying all the fun winter hats. Chic coverage comes in the form of trendy knit beanies made with stretchy, warm material for a custom fit. The faux fur pom-pom at the top adds that extra detail making these accessories a must-have. Colors include maroon, gray and olive green. Bad hair days are gone with this mix of comfort and style from Lavender & Lace Boutique in Lowell, $26.

That cozy life is all about hot beverages—especially if you’re on the go. You’ve been prescribed a little comfort in a cup with the Pollin8’s Tea to Go box. Whether traveling for the holidays or for work, it’s important to have something soothing by your side. Throw the three varieties in your bag to be reminded to wrap your hands around a warm mug for a calm night in. Busy lives need coziness the most and this novelty from Bailey & James in Rockford works, $8.99.

Sweater weather is a movement we’re all here for. If you’re practicing cozy, you must let only the softest of materials touch your skin. Your day (and possibly your week) is improved with this comfortable sweater complete with an edgy shoulder slit. The look is super soft so prepare for folks to reach out and pet it and the mustard yellow hue is the color pop we need among snowy backdrops. You’ll never want to take this beauty off from Marie La Mode in Grand Rapids, $84.

A hardcore snuggle session is only as good as the blanket on hand. If there were an angel on Earth in the form of a blanket, this would be it. Take refuge under this ever so soft chenille throw blanket but promise you’ll get out from under it a socially acceptable amount of time. The pom-pom fringe is a cheery touch, giving this cozy companion plenty of personality. Style by draping it over your sofa or live half your life underneath it. Your cozy is your business. Available from Cloth + Cabin, $89.

There is no place for cold feet in this world of comfort we are creating. After a long day, put on a pair of fuzzy slippers, prop your feet up and say hello to cozy central. These slippers are warm and fashionable with a chunky knit sweater outer and a hint of sparkle fit for a queen. Plush socks and slippers are inexpensive and the least you can do when it comes to cozy self-care. Grab a pair or two at Meijer stores, $10.

Here’s to that alluring scent…the joy of missing out. Light a candle and let your worries go with the Comfort Zone candle. Warm and seductive, Comfort Zone is the candle to burn when you want to escape from it all. Enjoy scents of orange blossom, coffee, jasmine, vanilla, patchouli and cedarwood for a modern take on introversion. This product is made in the USA using all-natural ingredients. Related scents include Athleisure and Basic and are waiting for you at To & Fro in Ada, $24.

Want to sign up for a little Cozy 101? Expert Amber Brandt, The Queen of Cozy from The Coziness Consultant, can show you how to hygge from inexpensive ideas to luxurious upgrades.

“Our homes are where we go to retreat, recover and connect. They should be the place we feel most ‘at home’ in the world. Creating a cozy and inviting space helps us shed the stress of our outside world, find comfort and create meaningful connections with ourselves and each other,” Brandt said.

Tier 1: SNUG & AT EASE

Aromatherapy bath salts

String lights

Coffee mug

Tier 2: SAFE & SHELTERED

Heated blanket

Mittens

Sleep Mask

Tier 3: INTIMATE & RESTFUL

Cotton or linen sheet set (The higher thread count, the better. Hotels typically have 300-500 thread count — but you can find sheets up to 1,000)

A plush, high pile rug

Flannel or silky pajama set

*Main Photo: Amber Brandt of The Coziness Consultant. All photos courtesy of individual organizations.