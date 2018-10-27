Taste Test Michigan’s Great American Beer Festival Winners

Skip to content
Michigan brought home nine medals from this year’s Great American Beer Festival, and 7 Monks Taproom, Brew Detroit and Wolverine State Brewing Co. are giving you the chance to taste most of them in one spot.
On Thursday, Nov. 1, from 3 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. nearly all of the winners will be available to taste at 7 Monks Taproom, 740 Michigan St. NE.
Winning Breweries Beer List:
GOLD
The Mitten Brewing Co. West Coast Swing Amber
American-style Amber/Red Ale category
SILVER
Wolverine State Brewing Co. NZ Pils
American-style Pilsener category
Bastone Brewery Kung Fu Smurf (not available for this event)
Belgian-Style Dubbel or Quadrupel category
Founders Brewing Co. Breakfast Stout
Coffee Stout or Porter category
Bell’s Brewery Roundhouse (not available for this event)
Double Hoppy Red Ale category
Thornapple Brewing Company My Brown Eyed Girl
English-Style Brown Ale category
Founders Brewing Co. Porter
Robust Porter category
BRONZE
Cerveza Delray Brew Detroit
International-Style Pilsener category
Raucher Wolverine State Brewing Co.
Smoke Beer category
