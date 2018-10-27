Taste Test Michigan’s Great American Beer Festival Winners

Michigan brought home nine medals from this year’s Great American Beer Festival, and 7 Monks Taproom, Brew Detroit and Wolverine State Brewing Co. are giving you the chance to taste most of them in one spot.

On Thursday, Nov. 1, from 3 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. nearly all of the winners will be available to taste at 7 Monks Taproom, 740 Michigan St. NE.

Winning Breweries Beer List:

GOLD

The Mitten Brewing Co. West Coast Swing Amber

American-style Amber/Red Ale category

SILVER

Wolverine State Brewing Co. NZ Pils

American-style Pilsener category

Bastone Brewery Kung Fu Smurf (not available for this event)

Belgian-Style Dubbel or Quadrupel category

Founders Brewing Co. Breakfast Stout

Coffee Stout or Porter category

Bell’s Brewery Roundhouse (not available for this event)

Double Hoppy Red Ale category

Thornapple Brewing Company My Brown Eyed Girl

English-Style Brown Ale category

Founders Brewing Co. Porter

Robust Porter category

BRONZE

Cerveza Delray Brew Detroit

International-Style Pilsener category

Raucher Wolverine State Brewing Co.

Smoke Beer category