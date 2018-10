BBQ Joint Opens in Rockford

A new restaurant has opened in Rockford and it’s serving up barbeque and smoked meats.

Hot Box BBQ opened last week at 110 Courtland St.

The quaint, modern shop offers a selection of sandwiches including The Porker, Sweet Caroline, Beef & Cheddar and more. There is also a vegetarian sandwich on the menu and a smoked grilled cheese. Choose from six different BBQ sauces including Michigan cherry, Michigan blueberry and root beer flavor. A selection of sides lets you build your perfect meal.

The meats are all smoked onsite according to a post on the restaurants Facebook page.

Hot Box BBQ is open Monday – Saturday, opening at 11 a.m.

*Photo courtesy of Hot Box BBQ