Diversity Lecture Series Kicks Off with “Political Outlook”

Less than two weeks before Americans head to the polls, Grand Rapids Community College has invited GOP strategist and CNN political contributor Ana Navarro to kick off its 2018-2019 Diversity Lecture Series.

Navarro, who is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, will likely address today’s hostile political climate and share predictions for its impact on the U.S.’s political future in her talk, which is entitled, “Political Outlook.”

She will take the podium on Wednesday, Oct. 24. She has served as ambassador to the United Nations’ Human Rights Commission, devoting much of her energy to condemning human rights abuses in Cuba. Navarro has also worked in the private sector, representing private and public clients on federal issues, particularly related to immigration, trade, and policy affecting Central America.

The GRCC Diversity Lecture Series is an annual series “intended to give insight and understanding of multicultural issues to the West Michigan Community.”

All Diversity Lecture Series talks are free and open to the public. Lectures begin at 7 p.m. at Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain St. NE.

Diversity Lecture Series Speakers:

Feb. 13, 2019 – Bakari Sellers, CNN political analyst, lawyer & activist, “Education, Civil Rights & Equality: Cornerstones of Our Future.”

March 20, 2019 – Jessica Valenti, feminist author & journalist, “Feminism Today.”

Book signings to follow Navarro and Valenti lectures.