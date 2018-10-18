GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

The biggest football game of the year for Michiganders takes place this weekend when MSU and U of M kickoff against each other. So break out your maize & blue or green and white and head to your favorite sports bar to catch the game over beer and pizza. If sports aren’t your thing, don’t fret, Grand Rapids Civic Theatre and Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids are staging shows this weekend. And that’s not all. See all of our top picks below.

Michigan State University v. University of Michigan

(Saturday)

Head to your favorite sports bar to watch Michigan State University and the University of Michigan compete for bragging rights this weekend. Kickoff takes place at noon.

“Number the Stars” Community Night Performance @ Civic Theatre

(Thursday)

If you haven’t seen “Number the Stars” at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre yet, now is your chance. A special community night performance is being held on Thursday evening and all tickets are only $6.

Relive the heroic story of a Jewish family’s flight to safety during the Holocaust in Sean Hartley’s adaptation of Lois Lowry’s Newbery award-winning novel. While set during World War II, many audiences find that its themes resonate with the contemporary news stories of refugees and racial discrimination around the world.

This play is enjoyable for all ages and begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre website. “Number the Stars” plays for the rest of the weekend at its normal ticket prices.

“Miracle on South Division Street” @ Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids

(All Weekend)

This weekend is the last opportunity to see “Miracle on South Division Street” at the Grand Rapids Jewish Theatre.

Written by Tom Dudzick, the play tells the story of how a street corner Virgin shapes—and then totally reshapes —the lives of a Polish Catholic family. Ruth Nowak has discovered a long-hidden family secret that she thinks is so fascinating, she has written a play about it. Before she opens it in New York, she wants to have her family’s blessing, so she calls a family meeting at her mother’s home. The tale she has to tell is more than any of them could have imagined, and by the time this meeting is over, all of their lives will be changed forever.

You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy the Jewish Theatre. Although its productions may have Jewish themes, they are universal in appeal. The theater’s goal is to enrich the Jewish experience in West Michigan.

The final days for the play are Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., or Sunday at 3 p.m. All productions take place at GRCC Spectrum Theatre – Second Floor Black Box, at160 Fountain St. NE. Find out more about the Jewish Theatre and purchase tickets here.

Make It Take It: A Creative Happy Hour @ WMCAT

(Thursday)

To celebrate the opening of its new West Side location, WMCAT is hosting a creative happy hour. Food and drinks will be provided by Two Scotts Barbecue, Bridge Street Market, Long Road Distillers, Harmony Hall and more. There will also be music and creative activities that you get to take home.

Tickets are $35 and include appetizers, one drink ticket and all activities. To learn more about the event, click here.

Friends of the Library Book Sale

(Saturday & Sunday)

The Grand Rapids Public Library’s main branch, at 111 Library St NE, is holding a huge book sale this weekend, with different deals offered each day. Saturday you can buy three books for $1; Sunday is the $5 bag sale—you purchase a bag for five bucks and carry out as much loot as you can pack into it.

Saturday’s sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday’s sale is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the library. Find out more here.

Appraisal Fair @ Muskegon Museum of Art

(Saturday)

With decades of professional experience and regular appearances on “Antiques Roadshow,” the appraisers from DuMouchelles Art Galleries in Detroit are headed to the Muskegon Museum of Art for the annual appraisal fair on Saturday. Learn from these experienced appraisers as they evaluate collectibles, jewelry, art and antiques. Verbal evaluations are $15 per item or set of items, written appraisals will not be available.

Entry to Appraisal Fair is first-come-first-served. Early entry and reservations are not permitted. Cookies, coffee and cider will be available for event guests. All ticket sales benefit the Muskegon Museum of Art.

This event is from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20. The Muskegon Museum of Art is located at 296 W. Webster Ave. Parking is free and located at the MMA’s rear entrance off Clay Ave. Visit the Muskegon Museum of Art’s website for visitor information.

*Main photo courtesy of Peppino’s Downtown. All other photos courtesy of individual organizations.