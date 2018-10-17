Experience These 3 Unique Halloween Film Showings

Why curl up on the couch to watch your favorite Halloween films when you could partake in these spooky showings?

“The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” with Live Organ Concert

(Oct. 19 & 20)

Visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum for an eerie treat. The museum will be showing the silent film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” widely considered to be one of the first horror movies. But what makes this showing truly unique, is that it will be accompanied by a Halloween-themed organ concert by organist Dennis Scott.

About the film: A group of friends visit the carnival and watch showman Dr. Caligari who uses hypnotism to control his victims. When Dr. Caligari brings hypnotized Cesare out of a sarcophagus, Cesare predicts Alan will be dead by morning. When this prediction comes true, Francis and Jane are left to find out answers.

Concerts take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Tickets are available here.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” with Live Music by the Grand Rapids Symphony

(Oct. 20)

Settle in for a night of haunting fun as the Grand Rapids Symphony performs the score to popular Halloween favorite, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

About the film: In Tim Burton’s 1993 film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town nearly ruins Christmas, but he soon learns that love and contentment are closer to home than he realized.

Catch the performance on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with Shadow Cast at Wealthy Theatre

(Oct. 30)

“I see you shiver with antici…pation,” because Wealthy Theatre and The Meanwhile have teamed up to bring you a special showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. This show is unique because it also includes a live shadow cast that will be doing a parallel performance.

Cosplay is strongly encouraged. Outside supplies for the interactive screenings are prohibited. Pre-approved items will be sold in grab bags in the lobby during the event.

About the film: Sweethearts Brad and Janet have become stuck in the middle of nowhere with a flat tire during a storm. They soon discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”

Last year’s Halloween screening was a sell-out, so Wealthy Theatre advises you to get your tickets early. Tickets for the 8 p.m. “Rocky Horror Picture Show” shadow cast screening are $10 general admission / $8 CMC members. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. There will also be an 11:30 p.m. standard interactive screening that same night. Tickets are $6 general admission / $5 CMC members. Doors open at 11 p.m.

*Photo courtesy of Thinkstock Photos